Broker News

March 31, 2020

CGF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The company has announced its capital position at the end of March amid a de-risking of its investment portfolio. Credit Suisse calculates investment experience losses, not disclosed, represent around 6.5% of the investment assets.

The broker assesses Challenger could withstand a further step down in investment markets similar to what has already been seen in March. Given the strength of its position, an equity raising is considered unlikely.

Neutral rating maintained. Target is reduced to $4.25 from $5.40.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $4.25.Current Price is $4.02. Difference: $0.23 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CGF meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CWN – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

WPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CLV – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Add

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Add