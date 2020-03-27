Broker News

March 27, 2020

AMP – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

AMP has withdrawn 2020 guidance, but the sale of Life and NZ is progressing. The broker has marked to market for funds under management but also adjusted remediation assumptions (80% already paid) to remove some duplication of earlier numbers. The broker also anticipates some margin improvement given lower client fund balances attract higher fees than higher balances.

FY21-22 forecast earnings fall -22-30% on mark to market and lower bond yield forecasts. Target falls to $1.20 from $1.75. Neutral retained.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $1.20.Current Price is $1.24. Difference: ($0.04) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SUL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

COH – UBS rates the stock as Sell

TCL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform

RIO – Morgans rates the stock as Add

HLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral