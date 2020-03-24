Broker News

March 24, 2020

MVF – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add

FY20 guidance has been withdrawn. Morgans believes it appropriate to revise forecasts and adjust dividend expectations, as cash conservation is paramount.

While the balance sheet is in a reasonable position, the broker reduces the valuation and applies a further -20% discount, setting the target at $0.66 from $1.15. Rating is downgraded to Hold from Add for the short term.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $0.66.Current Price is $0.44. Difference: $0.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MVF meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

