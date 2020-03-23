Broker News

March 23, 2020

PMV – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First-half results were characterised by good cost control and brand management, UBS observes. However, the broker reduces near-term forecasts by -15-20% to reflect the impact of coronavirus.

The company has begun to close stores in some regions and demand is slowing materially. However, UBS believes Premier Investments is one of the best-place discretionary retailers.

Buy rating maintained. Target is reduced to $18.90 from $20.95.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $18.90.Current Price is $11.93. Difference: $6.97 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PMV meets the UBS target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SGM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CAR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NWL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

HUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AX1 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

LLC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral