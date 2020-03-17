Broker News

March 17, 2020

CTD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News

The company has suspended guidance. Costs are being managed, which includes staff leave, shorter working weeks and reductions in discretionary expenditure.

Non-executive directors and the managing director will take a -20% reduction in fees and fixed remuneration for the remainder of FY20.

Credit Suisse reduces FY20 and FY21 underlying estimates for earnings per share by -71% and -33% respectively. Outperform rating maintained. Target is reduced to $12 from $24.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $12.00.Current Price is $7.83. Difference: $4.17 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CTD meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

