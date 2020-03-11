Evening Report: Market Falls As Markets Await Government Stimulus

Market optimism over government policies from PM Scott Morrison and the Trump administration in the US waned with details of fiscal stimulus to shore up economies were delayed. The ASX 200 slumped 213 points or 3.6% to continue its trend lower to fall to its 11th loss in the last 14 trading days.
About Glenn Dyer
Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.View more articles by Glenn Dyer →