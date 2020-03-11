Markets / Video

March 11, 2020

Evening Report: Market Falls As Markets Await Government Stimulus

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Market optimism over government policies from PM Scott Morrison and the Trump administration in the US waned with details of fiscal stimulus to shore up economies were delayed. The ASX 200 slumped 213 points or 3.6% to continue its trend lower to fall to its 11th loss in the last 14 trading days.

