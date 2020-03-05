Broker News

March 5, 2020

WPL – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Scarborough is progressing and set for a final investment decision in 2020. A tolling fee has been agreed and interest in the fields are now aligned for both Woodside Petroleum and BHP Group ((BHP)).

Gas will be processed through the Pluto train 1 and the train 2 expansion.

Woodside’s ability to manage capital investment over returns to shareholders will be a key driver of the share price in the medium term, Macquarie suggests.

The broker upgrades to Outperform from Neutral, noting the payment of the dividend is now critical to a positive view. A 73% pay-out ratio is assumed for 2020. Target is reduced to $33 from $35.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $33.00.Current Price is $27.40. Difference: $5.60 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WPL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BXB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

SDG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

FMG – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Sell

JHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

MWY – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BGA – UBS rates the stock as Buy