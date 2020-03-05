Broker News

March 5, 2020

SDG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The first half result was mixed, Morgans observes, and overshadowed by the announcement of a proposed $60m off-market buyback. No FY20 guidance was provided but the broker expects a second half earnings skew, given the timing of settlements.

Development margins overall were 40%, boosted by the Ingleside land sale. No interim dividend was announced, given the buyback proposal.

The company believes a buyback is the appropriate way to achieve a balance between managing surplus funds and delivering sustainable returns.

Hold rating maintained. Target is raised to $1.75 from $1.62.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $1.75.Current Price is $1.70. Difference: $0.05 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SDG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BXB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

WPL – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

FMG – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Sell

JHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

MWY – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BGA – UBS rates the stock as Buy