Ex-Dividends Set To Weigh On The ASX

A big day today for interim (and in the case of QBE and Rio Tinto, final) dividends. A total of 16 ASX 200 companies go ex-dividend today (Thursday).

Therefore the share prices will be impacted by the dividend payment and fall.

If the markets are weak, like they have been this week, then going ex-dividend will magnify any weakness.

They include BHP, Ramsay Health, ASX paying $1.16 a share, Rio Tinto paying $3.49, and QBE paying 27¢.

Ramsay Health is another – it goes ex it’s 62.5 cents a share divie, but the shares slumped more than 7% at one stage yesterday as investors wondered if its offshore hospitals and clinics might be hit by the virus.

He said BHP goes ex-dividend by 98.5 cents tomorrow.