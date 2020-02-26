Broker News

February 26, 2020

CAJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

First-half results were in line but Credit Suisse finds more positives have flowed. The broker believes the update, which showed improvement across organic growth and cash flow, serves as a first step in justifying a re-rating process that has some way to go.

The broker assesses this is the best result from the company for some time. Outperform rating maintained. Target rises to $0.34 from $0.32.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $0.34.Current Price is $0.28. Difference: $0.06 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CAJ meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

