Commodities / Shares / Video

February 25, 2020

Musgrave Minerals – Gold On Cue

By Company News | More Articles by Company News

 

Musgrave Minerals (ASX: MGV), which listed on the ASX in 2011 is a focused mineral exploration company applying modern-day exploration techniques and conceptual models to prospective gold and base metals regions of Australia.

Musgrave’s cornerstone project is the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia where Musgrave holds 100% of the key project tenure. The project has JORC compliant gold and copper resources. Musgrave’s objective is to focus on increasing gold and copper resources through exploration with the near term goal of delivering a viable path to development.

The Company continues to review new opportunities with a view to identifying additional projects that would complement the Company’s current activities and add value for Shareholders.

Key points in the video :

  • Why the company feels its Cue gold project is so compelling
  • 2019 in review
  • The importance of having the right partner involved in a project
  • Details of the recent resource update released by the company
  • Investor milestones in store for 2020
Avatar

About Company News

View more articles by Company News →

More Related Articles

Calidus Resources – De-Risking A New WA Gold Project To Production

Barra Resources – Targeting Dual High-Demand Commodities

The Copper Market Is A Coiled Spring

Lithium Producers In A Holding Pattern

Iron Price Helps Vale Navigate “Challenging Issues”

Palladium Shines As Commodities Shake Off Virus Fears