Musgrave Minerals – Gold On Cue

Musgrave Minerals (ASX: MGV), which listed on the ASX in 2011 is a focused mineral exploration company applying modern-day exploration techniques and conceptual models to prospective gold and base metals regions of Australia.

Musgrave’s cornerstone project is the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia where Musgrave holds 100% of the key project tenure. The project has JORC compliant gold and copper resources. Musgrave’s objective is to focus on increasing gold and copper resources through exploration with the near term goal of delivering a viable path to development.

The Company continues to review new opportunities with a view to identifying additional projects that would complement the Company’s current activities and add value for Shareholders.

Key points in the video :