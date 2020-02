Local shares are suffering the worst selloff so far in 2020 with the ASX 200 plunging 153 points or 2.1% to 6986 at lunch on Monday. The index is following a soft lead from Wall Street where the spread of the coronavirus outbreak outside of China is becoming a concern for investors. The outbreak has been a major cause of volatility for markets, just last Thursday the ASX 200 hit fresh all-time highs.