Broker News

February 21, 2020

SUL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse suspects investor debates will be heightened after the results, with rising costs countering strong growth in sales revenue and resulting in a flat profit outcome from the automotive and sports divisions.

The main issue is whether the company can contain costs growth and leverage the strong top-line into profit. Credit Suisse is not entirely comfortable about the outcome but, on balance, forecasts accelerating profit growth in FY21.

Neutral maintained. Target rises to $9.94 from $9.46.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $9.94.Current Price is $9.60. Difference: $0.34 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SUL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SYD – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AX1 – Citi rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy

AHY – Citi rates the stock as Buy

PGH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SHL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

SWM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral