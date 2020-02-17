Broker News

February 17, 2020

TPM – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The Federal Court has ruled that the proposed merger with Vodafone Australia can go ahead. The merger is expected to be completed in mid 2020. UBS considers the development broadly neutral for the sector.

The merger removes the potential for an aggressive fourth player and, while it creates a larger third player, the merged entity has stronger incentives to act rationally.

The broker raises the target to $8.40 from $6.60 to reflect the merged valuation. Neutral maintained.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

Target price is $8.40.Current Price is $8.06. Difference: $0.34 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TPM meets the UBS target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

BBN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AMP – Citi rates the stock as Sell

MFG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

WES – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform