Broker News

February 17, 2020

BPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse observes the market appears to be doubting or fearing the FY20 capital expenditure guidance, after the stock slumped -11% versus its peers.

However, the broker suspects the company was getting the negative news out of the way and is poised to deliver an upgrade to the long-term production outlook in August.

Several positive catalysts are anticipated in the next six months and Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target is $2.49.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $2.49.Current Price is $2.11. Difference: $0.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BPT meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

TPM – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BBN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AMP – Citi rates the stock as Sell

MFG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

WES – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform