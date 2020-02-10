QAN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

UBS believes there is an increasing likelihood that Qantas will pursue direct flights to New York and London. An increase in capital expenditure is expected as a result.

The broker reduces FY20 estimates for earnings per share by -6% although estimates for FY21 are unchanged because of a lower oil price forecast.

The broker retains a Buy rating and reduces the target to $7.25 from $7.30.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $7.25.Current Price is $6.42. Difference: $0.83 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QAN meets the UBS target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).