Broker News

February 10, 2020

QAN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS believes there is an increasing likelihood that Qantas will pursue direct flights to New York and London. An increase in capital expenditure is expected as a result.

The broker reduces FY20 estimates for earnings per share by -6% although estimates for FY21 are unchanged because of a lower oil price forecast.

The broker retains a Buy rating and reduces the target to $7.25 from $7.30.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $7.25.Current Price is $6.42. Difference: $0.83 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QAN meets the UBS target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NWS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

SHL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ASB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

DXS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

MGR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

TWE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight