Tesoro Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Developer Focused On Chile

Perth based resources company Tesoro Resources (TSO) will list today after spending 3 years and $3m on early exploration at El Zorro and other assets in Chile. 16 Diamond Holes have been previously drilled and all were mineralised, indicating the gold mineralisation goes from surface to 200m.

Tesoro’s main project, El Zorro Project, is located near the regional mining center of Copiapo and is well serviced.

In addition to a large amount of historic drilling Tesoro has completed 16 drill holes to date, with significant gold intervals reported.

Highlights include:

16 diamond holes drilled to date with 3 x 100g/m intersections

84.3m @ 1.30g/t gold (inc. 4.0m @ 8.50g/t)

98.3m @ 1.58g/t gold (inc. 30.3m @ 3.03 g/t and 11.0m @ 4.70g/t)

58.8m @ 1.70g/t gold (inc 20.3m @ 4.50g/t and 6.70m @ 12.21 g/t Au)

For more details on Tesoro Resources refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.