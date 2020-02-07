Next Week At A Glance

The local market next week will be all about earnings results, as the reporting season spigot opens up in earnest. Momentum builds ahead of the following week’s avalanche.

For reporting dates please refer to the FNArena Calendar (link above) and for result summaries please refer to FNArena’s Reporting Season Monitor on a daily basis:

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The question for next week is as to whether results can be assessed and responded to in isolation, or whether macro events and subsequent market moves overshadow. Equity markets appear set to stabilise after the strong rebound, but it’s still a fluid situation.

Next week’s local data releases include the NAB business confidence survey and the Westpac consumer confidence survey. The calendar for the latter has the Westpac survey on the Tuesday, which is unusual as it typically falls on the Wednesday after the NAB survey on the Tuesday, so we’ll have to see.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting on Wednesday.

China releases inflation data, the UK publishes its GDP result and the US sees CPI, retail sales and consumer sentiment.

Japan is closed on Tuesday.