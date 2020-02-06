Broker News

February 6, 2020

AQZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The interim result was solid, in Credit Suisse’s view, although an accelerated maintenance schedule prevented a meaningful improvement.

Nevertheless, the outlook for the second half appears particularly strong, with an estimated 5% more active capacity, a tight resources market and a larger contribution from recently re-priced contracts.

Yet, Credit Suisse assesses the devil is in the detail around cash flow, with a slower-than-expected ramp up of assets that were added to the business in the first half and an accelerated maintenance program meaning more downtime.

Outperform rating maintained. Target rises to $3.15 from $2.90.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $3.15.Current Price is $2.52. Difference: $0.63 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AQZ meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

TWE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

CMA – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CIM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

BWP – UBS rates the stock as Sell

SCP – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

CGC – UBS rates the stock as Buy