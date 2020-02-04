CGC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

UBS observes wholesale trends continue to improve through January and mushroom pricing was particularly pleasing.

2019 guidance remains realistic for net profit of around $28m, in the broker’s view, and risks to 2020 guidance are reducing.

The broker continues to believe Costa Group should trade at a premium to listed peers although visibility over 2020 is unlikely to improve until early in the second quarter. Buy rating and $3.25 target maintained.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $3.25.Current Price is $2.73. Difference: $0.52 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CGC meets the UBS target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).