LICs

February 4, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: MFF Interim Dividend Increase With A Special

By William Gormly | More Articles by William Gormly

MFF interim dividend increase with a special

The Directors of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) have declared a fully franked special dividend of 20cps along with 66.7% increase in the interim dividend, from 1.5cps in 2019 to 2.5cps.

VG1 declares maiden LIC dividend

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) announced the intention to pay shareholders two fully franked dividends after each of the 1H20 and FY20 results. Each dividend is intended to be approximately 1cps. The first 1cps distribution is to be paid on 3 April 2020, with an ex-date of 2 March 2020.

