Next Week At A Glance

I understand the Chinese government has now decided to close financial markets on Monday, having extended the New Year break to Sunday. The situation is clearly fluid.

The calendar shows Chinese PMI numbers for January due out today and industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers on Monday, but I couldn’t say whether these will be published. Trade numbers are due on Friday.

Otherwise, manufacturing PMIs are due across the globe on Monday and services PMIs on Wednesday.

The US will see private sector jobs numbers on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Australia will see December retail sales data on Thursday. The RBA meets on Tuesday and is not expected to cut, with forecasts now favouring April.

The local earnings result season kicks off in earnest next week, picking up pace as the month progresses. It begins with a trickle, and then look out. Please refer to the FNArena Calendar (link above) for the hundreds of reporting dates.

FNArena also runs its own Corporate Results Monitor https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Next week we’ll start adding corporate results reviews on top of the corporate calendar.

If Treasury Wine and Nearmap are canaries, we could be in for a cracker.