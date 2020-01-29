RMD – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

Macquarie has long maintained the mantra that ResMed’s valuation, now 36.8x forward earnings and a 38% premium to medical device peers, ascribes limited medium-term risk in relation to reimbursement changes or the longer-term impact of competing technologies. Underperform retained.

Ahead of this week’s result release, the broker has made minor adjustments to revenue and growth assumptions and currency. Target rises to $17.00 from $16.50.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $17.00.Current Price is $23.90. Difference: ($6.90) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RMD meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -41% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).