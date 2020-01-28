Broker News

January 28, 2020

AGI – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The broker has reviewed Dec Q performance across 47,000 slot machines in Australia and found Aristocrat Leisure continues to have the most popular titles, with new game performance 1.3x the floor average. Ainsworth Game Technology continues to underperform at 0.8x, while for other competitors the numbers are hit and miss.

Neutral and 80c target retained for Ainsworth.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $0.80.Current Price is $0.72. Difference: $0.08 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

LYC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

MTS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

SXY – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

NWL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

GXY – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

DMP – UBS rates the stock as Neutral