AGI – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

The broker has reviewed Dec Q performance across 47,000 slot machines in Australia and found Aristocrat Leisure continues to have the most popular titles, with new game performance 1.3x the floor average. Ainsworth Game Technology continues to underperform at 0.8x, while for other competitors the numbers are hit and miss.

Neutral and 80c target retained for Ainsworth.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $0.80.Current Price is $0.72. Difference: $0.08 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).