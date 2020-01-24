Broker News

January 24, 2020

NWL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Netwealth reported a record $2.9bn net inflows in the Dec Q, made up of $1.1bn from ANZ Private and a doubling of underlying flows from six months ago. Add in a strong market to kick off 2020 and the company has raised its funds under management outlook. Target rises to $7.65 from $7.50.

However FY20 profit guidance is unchanged, the broker notes, due to pricing pressures and accelerated reinvestment. As new competitors continue to pose downside risk, the broker retains Sell.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $7.65.Current Price is $7.80. Difference: ($0.15) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NWL meets the UBS target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SXY – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

GXY – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

DMP – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

API – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

RRL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

REH – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add