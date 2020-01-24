Markets / Video

January 24, 2020

Evening Report: Aussie Market Finishes Flat On Friday

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

The Aussie market has failed to hold onto earlier gains with the ASX 200 index finishing Friday’s session flat. The index rose 2.5pts or 0.04% at 7090.5 with banks and healthcare stocks pushing higher.

Avatar

About James Tao

View more articles by James Tao →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Aussie Shares Bounce Back

Bond Markets Sending A Warning Signal For Equities?

Overnight: Europe Down, US Pauses

AM Report: Stocks Recover From Early Selling

Evening Report: Worst Day Of 2020 For Market

Lunch Report: ASX Falls On Unexpected Jobs Numbers