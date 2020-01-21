What Is A Listed Investment Trust?

About Emma Kirk

Emma Kirk is a Key Account Manager for Magellan Financial Group's listed funds. Prior to joining Magellan, Emma worked in wealth management at ANZ Banking, focusing on advice remediation and governance programs. Before that, Emma was a member of the leadership team at Asgard Wealth Solutions and BT Financial Group where she was responsible for licensee growth initiatives and diversifying revenue streams. She commenced her career in financial services in 1995 and has held business development and advice specialist roles at AMP Financial Services.