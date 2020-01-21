LICs / Video

January 21, 2020

What Is A Listed Investment Trust?

By Emma Kirk | More Articles by Emma Kirk

 

Emma Kirk, Key Account Manager – Listed Funds with Magellan Asset Management, explains the ins and outs of LITs.

Emma Kirk

About Emma Kirk

Emma Kirk is a Key Account Manager for Magellan Financial Group's listed funds. Prior to joining Magellan, Emma worked in wealth management at ANZ Banking, focusing on advice remediation and governance programs. Before that, Emma was a member of the leadership team at Asgard Wealth Solutions and BT Financial Group where she was responsible for licensee growth initiatives and diversifying revenue streams. She commenced her career in financial services in 1995 and has held business development and advice specialist roles at AMP Financial Services.

View more articles by Emma Kirk →

More Related Articles

AFIC Dividend Reverts As Earnings Slide

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Access To Asia At A Discount

Bell Potter: Ellerston Global Tops November LIC/LIT Returns

Bell Potter: Weekly LIC Update

Listed Managed Investment Indicative NTA Report

Listed Managed Investment Indicative NTA Report