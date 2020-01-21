MOZ – Wilsons rates the stock as Buy

Wilsons notes the retailer’s revenues have been impacted by the bushfires, as well as broader difficult trading conditions.

Updated revenue estimates show a decline in FY20 to $869.3m while operating profits are estimated to decline to $49.5m and $67.3m in FY20 and FY21 respectively.

The gross margins are estimated to be 59% in FY20 and the broker remains confident about management’s online strategy gaining momentum.

The broker retains its Buy rating with a Target Price of $3.43.

This report was published on January 14, 2020.

Sector: Consumer Durables & Apparel.

Target price is $3.43.Current Price is $1.76. Difference: $1.67 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MOZ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 49% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).