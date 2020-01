The rationale for investing globally is irrefutable, however, navigating and investing in an unpredictable world is easier said than done. In this short video Scott Berg, portfolio manager for the T. Rowe Price Global Growth Equity Strategy looks at the industries that excite him over the next 10 years and explains why you should not apply a singular label to all emerging markets.

