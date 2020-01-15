LVT – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi expects a step up in growth in the second quarter as the company angles for a partner-based channel strategy. The broker is looking for a record second quarter after a weaker-than-expected first quarter.

Revenue and operating earnings forecasts increase in FY20 as the broker now models non-recurring revenue from Wizdom and CYCL separately.

Buy rating maintained. Target is reduced to $0.63 from $0.75 to reflect slower ARR growth and incremental costs from the acquisition of CYCL.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $0.63.Current Price is $0.27. Difference: $0.36 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LVT meets the Citi target it will return approximately 57% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).