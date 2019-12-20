Next Week(s) At A Glance – Christmas-New Year

Next week will feature a full day of trade for the ASX on Monday, an early close on Tuesday (2.10pm) and a full day of trade on Short-Straw Friday. The bulk of market participants will disappear from lunchtime today.

The NYSE will also close early (1.00pm) on Tuesday night but be back to normal trading on the Thursday night.

There are no data significant releases in Australia next week. The US will see numbers for new home sales and durable goods before Wednesday.

On December 30, pretty much every REIT, infrastructure or similar listed fund/company on the ASX will simultaneously go ex-dividend, including the likes of Goodman Group ((GMG)), Mirvac ((MGR)), Stockland ((SGP)), Transurban ((TCL)) and Sydney Airport ((SYD)). This will have a significant impact on the ASX200 at the open on the day, but don’t panic, it’s all zero sum in the end.

The ASX will close early again on New Year’s Eve and normal service will resume from January 2.

The new year will open with manufacturing PMIs from across the globe (China on New Year’s Eve) and on the first Friday the minutes of the December Fed meeting are due.

Service sector PMIs are in the frame the following week and Australia will see numbers for job ads, trade and retail sales, while it will be jobs week in the US.

FNArena will provide an abridged service next Monday and Tuesday before closing for the summer break. Full service will resume on January 13.