Broker News

December 19, 2019

STX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Initiation of coverage with Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Strike Energy with an Outperform rating and $0.28 target. The main asset is the recent gas discovery, West Erregulla, in the Perth Basin which may enable up to 250TJ/d for domestic gas development.

This presents one of the largest onshore gas discoveries in Australia with relatively low development costs as it is close to infrastructure.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $0.28.Current Price is $0.21. Difference: $0.07 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If STX meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

AST – UBS rates the stock as Reinstate Coverage with Buy

AWC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NST – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform

SKI – Morgans rates the stock as Reduce

API – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform