Broker News

December 19, 2019

AST – UBS rates the stock as Reinstate Coverage with Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS reinstates coverage with a Buy rating and $1.85 target. The broker assesses the company’s regulated electricity and gas networks face a reduction in the rates of return at the forthcoming regulatory re-sets.

However, the first re-set does not commence until FY22. Despite lower regulatory returns driving flat regulated earnings over FY20-24, UBS forecasts 2.3% compound growth in group earnings that will support a distribution growth rate of 1.5% over the same period.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $1.85.Current Price is $1.76. Difference: $0.09 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AST meets the UBS target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

STX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Initiation of coverage with Outperform

AWC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NST – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform

SKI – Morgans rates the stock as Reduce

API – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform