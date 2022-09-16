The Week that Was – September 12-16, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 13 September, 2022

Yancoal Parent Bid Dies of Natural Causes

Yancoal Australia’s Chinese state-owned parent Yankuang Energy has quietly dropped its now vastly underpriced takeover offer for the minorities in the local coal miner.

AUSTRAC Set to Put Entain through the Ringer

Financial intelligence watchdog AUSTRAC has decided to take a close look at the local bookmaking activities of Entain, one of the world’s biggest gambling businesses.

Slow Start to New Financial Year for Local Business

The 2022-23 financial year has opened with a slide in business turnover in seven of the thirteen selected industries measured by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

GPUs are Driving the Future of Computing

Hamish Chamberlayne and Richard Clode from Janus Henderson discuss how the tiny graphics chip is playing a huge role within the global digital transformation.

Gradually, then Suddenly

The gradual erosion of trust means that investors and companies should be seeking to build resilience rather than waiting and hoping for a return to calmer times.

Bowdens Adds Golden Hue to Silver Mines’ Lustre

Silver Mines confirmed with the ASX on Monday that it had encountered gold mineralisation in recent drilling at the Bowdens silver prospect near Mudgee in central NSW.

UK Brouhaha May Kill Off Link Deal

The bid for Link Administration from Canadian group Dye and Durham is in danger of collapse after a sensational statement in the UK on Monday from a key regulator.

Wednesday 14 September, 2022

Ausbil Discusses the State of Small Caps (video)

Ausbil’s Arden Jennings and Andrew Peros discuss their firm’s Australian SmallCap Fund, investment thematics, and the outlook for small caps going forward.

IMDEX (ASX:IMD) Announces Commercial Contract for Blast Dog Technology (video)

Imdex Limited CEO Paul House discusses FY22 financial and operational highlights, the first commercial contract for Blast Dog, growth opportunities and outlook.

Inflation: The damaging misjudgement

Hugh Giddy from IML looks at how we got into the current high inflation environment and how central banks, governments and economic modelling have all contributed to it.

Why Rising Interest Rates aren’t Working (Yet)

According to the theory, high interest rates stifle economic activity, reducing demand and moderating consumer prices. Quay Global looks into why this is yet to happen.

Diversifying Australian Equity Income

Dividend yields (on average) now exceed pre-COVID levels, but averages can be misleading; deeper analysis reveals that these dividends have become highly concentrated.

NAB Survey Confirms Toothless Tightening

The latest NAB survey of business conditions and confidence will not give the RBA any comfort in its campaign to slow demand and lower inflation by raising interest rates.

Star Shares Bounce as Market Punts on Status Quo

Shares in Star Entertainment Group rose more than 4% yesterday after investors expressed relief that the company had seemingly retained the licence to run its Sydney casino.

Double Amputation Sees Ramsay Shares Collapse

Shares in Ramsay Healthcare slumped on Tuesday as two deals thought to be in the hand vanished in a matter of days with only a brief explanation to the market and shareholders.

Thursday 15 September, 2022

Fidelity Future Leaders Fund ‘Super’ Series: Cyclicals (video)

Fidelity has produced a series reviewing the ‘super’ sectors of the Australian ASX300 excluding the ASX50 stocks. In part two, James Abela and Monique Rooney look at ‘Cyclicals’.

Atlas Looking to Direct its Own Traffic

Atlas Arteria yesterday launched a $A3.15bn capital raising to buy a 66% stake in a small US toll road – a deal that could put it beyond reach of predator IFM Investors.

Virgin Sacrificed on the Altar of Profitability

More red ink from the Australian aviation sector with news of a much larger loss for the private-equity-controlled Virgin Australia in the year to June despite increased revenue.

Rio Tinto and China Baowu Steel in Pilbara Ore JV

Rio Tinto has joined Mineral Resources in getting into bed with the world’s biggest steelmaker, China Baowu Steel Group, to develop small projects in WA’s Pilbara region.

Ball Now in D&D’s Court for Link Shemozzle

Link Administration has given itself and Dye and Durham an extra eight days to try and find a solution to the half a billion dollar obstacle to their $2.5 billion marriage.

Tech Talk: Better than feared? (video)

Alphinity’s Trent Masters analyses the reporting season that wasn’t quite as bad as people feared, earnings expectations for this year and next and the divergence in technology.

Friday 16 September, 2022

To Pivot, or Not to Pivot – that Was the Question

We still don’t know whether what we saw through July and mid-August was a ‘bear-market-rally’, but we do know that Jerome Powell’s hawkish rhetoric stopped it in its tracks.

Nucor Profit Warning Bodes Ill for BlueScope

A warning for BlueScope Steel this week after Nucor, one of its biggest US rivals, warned that its 3Q earnings would fall from a year earlier due to declining volumes and prices at its steel mills.

NZ Economy Slowly Coming Around

The slow easing of Covid restrictions freed up the New Zealand economy in the three months to June and helped GDP to rebound 1.7% after the 0.2% contraction in the March quarter.

Local Jobs Market Remains Robust

Another strong month for the Australian labour market with 33,000 new jobs added despite a small rise in the jobless rate to 3.5% from 3.4% as more people continue to look for work.

A New Energy Crisis

The inflation rate in Australia is 6.1% and is calculated by the ABS every quarter. It will come as no surprise to anyone buying goods and services that prices have gone up.

Myer Spruiking the Good Times to Roll

Retailer Myer Holdings met its full year 2022 guidance, paid its highest dividend to shareholders in six years, and says it has posted its best sales start to a new financial year since 2006.

FedEx Downgrade Catches Wall Street on the Hop

Global logistics giant FedEx produced an earnings downgrade that took Wall Street by surprise and should be considered more seriously by investors around the world than just another ‘blip’ from a big US company.