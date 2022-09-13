FNN Content / Funds / Markets / Video

September 13, 2022

Ausbil Discusses the State of Small Caps

Arden Jennings and Andrew Peros, Portfolio Managers for the Ausbil Australian SmallCap Fund, discuss the performance and objective of the fund, top holdings, investment thematics, and the outlook for small caps going forward.

