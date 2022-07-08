Broker News

July 8, 2022

IFM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Infomedia continues to engage with both Solera Holdings and TA Consortium to progress towards binding offers, with UBS noting the company reconfirmed non-binding bids of $1.70 per share from each.

The company has confirmed Battery Ventures elected not to proceed with its $1.75 per share bid. The broker continues to see Infomedia’s medium-term outlook as positive and expects it to continue from strong top line growth.

The Buy rating and target price of $2.15 are retained.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $2.15.Current Price is $1.59. Difference: $0.56 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IFM meets the UBS target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

