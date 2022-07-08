Broker News

July 8, 2022

AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Amcor’s US dollar share price has rallied 15% since March, and its AU dollar share price subsequently 25%, driven by a price-earnings ratio re-rating. Noting valuation price is now above sector peers, Credit Suisse suggests the stock is fully valued.

The company has renewed its focus on organics growth, and intends to increase its capital expenditure by 10-15% annually until its reaches 4-5% of sales.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price increases to $17.85 from $17.00, largely accounting for the impact of the weaker Australian dollar.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $17.85.Current Price is $18.40. Difference: ($0.55) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

RELATED COMPANIESTagged

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AGL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

IFM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

FLT – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BHP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WPR – Morgans rates the stock as Add