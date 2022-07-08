Broker News

July 8, 2022

AGL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News

Morgans assesses electricity markets remain extremely tight and keeps AGL Energy as its key pick among electricity stocks under coverage. A sustained medium-term earnings recovery is expected.

The broker lowers its forecasts for FY23, which results in its target for AGL Energy falling by -3% to $9.67, while the Add rating is retained.

The Bayswater and Loy Yang plants are well supplied with low-cost coal, notes the analyst, and are expected to underpin margin expansion.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $9.67.Current Price is $8.27. Difference: $1.40 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

