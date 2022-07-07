WPR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans assesses Waypoint REIT is on-track to divest $150m of assets in FY22, part of management’s target to divest around 10% of the portfolio over the next 3-5 years to ultimately aide diversification.

The broker had already incorporated asset sales into forecasts but now assumes higher interest costs over the medium/longer term. The target price falls to $2.92 from $3.07. Add.

The analyst had also previously included $100m in capital management initiatives for which more details are expected report at the 1H result on August 29.

Sector: Real Estate.

