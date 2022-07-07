Broker News

July 7, 2022

AMC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie believes Amcor is on-track to deliver on its guidance of a 9.5% to 11% increase in FY22 EPS and expects Amcor will be one of the few companies to offer FY23 guidance in this reporting period.

Rising net interest expenses from its 50/50 fixed/floating debt profile and its exposure to Russia are expected to be key areas of investor focus, as will the fall in the euro against the $US to 20-year lows.

However, a weaker $A should prove a positive, says the broker, while the consumer staples profile is strongly defensive in the current environment.

FY23, FY24 and FY25 EPS forecasts rise 1%. Target price rises to $19 from $18.07. Outperform rating retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $19.00.Current Price is $18.22. Difference: $0.78 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMC meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

RELATED COMPANIESTagged

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BHP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WPR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CPU – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BKL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

A2M – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

COL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral