July 4, 2022

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Commentary from CSL suggests collections were largely in line with pre-covid levels in June, with Macquarie highlighting foot traffic across the company’s US plasma centres appeared to show continued momentum.

The broker highlighted foot traffic was improved in Texas, despite the ongoing impact of restrictions on paid donations by Mexican citizens. Macquarie considers CSL’s earnings growth profile to be attractive through to FY24.

The Outperform rating and target price of $312.00 are retained.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

 

Target price is $312.00.Current Price is $274.05. Difference: $37.95 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

