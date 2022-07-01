Broker News

July 1, 2022

XRO – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans initiates coverage on cloud-based accounting software platform Xero with an Add rating and target price of $90.25.

The broker believes additional subscribers and average revenue per user (ARPU) growth (via product expansion) should create substantial barriers to entry/network effects.

Significant runway for customer growth is anticipated with less than 10% penetration of an over 45m (small-to medium sized business) total addressable market (TAM).

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $90.25.Current Price is $76.96. Difference: $13.29 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If XRO meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

QAN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

VCX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

TYR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

LTR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

AGL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform