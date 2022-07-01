The Week that Was – June 27-July 1, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 27 June, 2022

Potential Pivot in the Winds for Suncorp

Suncorp confirmed on Monday that it was looking at the future of its banking business, but at the same time, it attempted to put a lid on speculation.

Tuesday 28 June, 2022

No Wizardry in Sharp Downgrade for OzMin

OZ Minerals has blamed a combination of wet weather, staff shortages and mechanical problems at its Carapateena mine for a sharp downgrade in forecast copper production this year.

Queensland’s New Coal Royalty Program

Despite the new royalty structures introduced in Queensland last week, coal miners with well managed operations are still likely to obtain profitability for the foreseeable future.

Metcash Registers Profit, Dividend Bump

Metcash shares jumped 4% on Monday after the country’s 4th ranking supermarkets group boosted annual dividend 23% and reported a solid rise in 2021-22’s revenue and earnings.

Raising to Fuel Carsales’ Overseas Drive

Australia has proven to be too small a market for Carsales.com, which is looking to raise $1.2 billion from shareholders to fully acquire US listings business Trader Interactive.

Australia: Midyear Market Outlook

Economies are transitioning from inflation to stagflation to economic slowdown. What does this mean for global equity markets? Randal Jenneke from T. Rowe Price with more.

Evolution Slammed 20% as Regression Sets In

Shares in gold and copper miner Evolution Mining ended a rough Monday down nearly 22% – their lowest level since the end of 2017 – after a weak market update.

Caution the Name of the Game for US Banks

A sense of caution dominated the decisions of many of the banks that revealed their latest capital management plans on Monday after the market had closed for the day.

Wednesday 29 June, 2022

The Fishing Expedition Bid that Tassal Rejected

The board of Tasmanian-based salmon farming company Tassal Group has rejected a bid worth $1 billion because they think the offer is not in the best interests of shareholders.

No Lithium Jitters for Albemarle

Despite Goldman Sachs’ gloomy forecast for lithium prices, US major Albemarle is looking to build a huge US processing plant to keep up with expected demand for the metal.

Collins Foods Feathering the Nest Nicely

In a case of life imitating art, KFC owner Collins Foods took plenty of investor money in Tuesday’s ASX session, jumping more than 10% after a strong 2021-22 annual result.

BWX Problems More than Skin Deep

Shares in beauty group BWX plunged yesterday after they came out of a trading halt requested last Friday as the company revealed its financial position had all but collapsed.

Turmoil Provides Catalyst for Significant Investment in Europe

Platinum’s Adrian Cotiga explains how Europe’s efforts to be self-reliant in supply chains and energy are providing tailwinds and opportunities in new emerging companies.

Portfolio Construction in the Age of Uncertainty

Russell Investments’ Alain Zeitouni explains why being invested in a well-diversified portfolio makes you more likely to achieve your long-term objective with limited stress.

BHP Left Holding 5.5% of New US Copper Listing

BHP has emerged with a 5.5% stake in Ivanhoe Electric, the biggest copper explorer to list on Wall Street for some time.

Thursday 30 June, 2022

Liontown Continues its Charge Forward

Liontown Resources has not only signed its third lithium offtake agreement with Ford but the US car giant will lend $300 million to get the Kathleen Valley project in WA up and running.

Retail Good News Might Be Bad News for Rates

News that retail sales rose 0.9% in May to yet another monthly record will get the worrywarts calling for another big rate rise at the July meeting of the RBA next Tuesday.

Shooting Star No Good Omen for Tyro

Shares in Tyro Payments touched new all-time lows yesterday after losing CEO Robbie Cooke to the toughest job currently in Australian business: cleaning up Star casino group.

Back into the Volt as Third Neobank Closes Shop

A third Australian neobank has been forced to close, effectively ending the idea of new competition for the existing big four banks and their smaller regional rivals in Australia.

Red Earth Awash in Red Ink as Iron Ore Hits 6-Month Low

The price of iron ore has decreased to its lowest point since last December, as concerns regarding an oversupply of the commodity in China create stress within the market.

Targeted Ads are the Success of ‘Surveillance Capitalism’

Display ads are now part of the online experience. But, as Magellan’s Michael Collins writes, they also face privacy and regulatory challenges that reduce their effectiveness.

More Disruption in the Cryptoverse

Hot on the heels of Volt, one of the remaining Australian neobanks, throwing in the towel comes more confidence-sapping bad news from the crypto universe.

Friday 1 July, 2022

Volt Closure Shuts the Door on Collection House

Wednesday’s closure of neobank Volt has led to shareholder Collection House going into administration on Thursday after a failed final attempt to raise fresh capital.

The Sleeping Panda Slowly Awakens

Activity in China’s huge factory and services sectors in June grew for the first time in four months as the easing of Covid lockdowns in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities continued.

Market Murmurs: CAR, ALQ

We round out what has – to say the least – been a forgettable 2021-22 financial year with some updates from auto trader Carsales.com and Brisbane-based testing group ALS Ltd.

Vacancies Galore in Local Job Market

The strength of the jobs market was underlined on Thursday by data from the ABS showing the highest proportion of job vacancies to unemployed people yet recorded.

The Bear Market Story and What Next in Six Charts

Calendar 2022 has seen the worst start to a year for markets since the Great Depression nearly a century ago. David Brett from Schroders tells the story so far in six charts.

Bonds: The cool kids again

A year ago, investors were questioning the prudence of the 60-40 blend and no one was predicting an increased allocation to bonds, but here we are. Bonds are cool again.

Crypto Carnage Continues

Bitcoin dropped 6.1% to $US18,866.77 late on Thursday in a new round of weakness and instability among the cryptocurrency fraternity.