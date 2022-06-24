MTS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

With Metcash set to report its full year results in coming days, UBS anticipates the company will deliver total sales of $17.1bn, earnings of $451m, and net profit of $261m.

The broker notes food and supermarket sales of $9.4bn were up 0.6% year-on-year, while food inflation should benefit moving forward, while hardware sales of $3.0bn were up 15.8% year-on-year, and a continuing Total Tools rollout should offer further upside.

The Buy rating and target price of $5.00 are retained.

Target price is $5.00.Current Price is $4.13. Difference: $0.87