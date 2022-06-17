Broker News

June 17, 2022

GMA – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has flagged unchanged guidance for FY22, with a normalisation of long-term claims experience expected in FY23.

Nonetheless, Macquarie updates forecasts to include a more bearish economic environment, accounting for a 60% probability of a US recession and a “near miss” in Australia in 2023.

The broker does not include the additional 60m share buyback because of the deteriorating economic outlook. Target is reduced to $1.95 from $3.50 and the rating is downgraded to Underperform from Outperform.

Sector: Banks.

 

Target price is $1.95.Current Price is $2.17. Difference: ($0.22) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If GMA meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

