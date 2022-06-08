SCG – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

Macquarie remains cautious about the balance sheet as gearing is 39% and there is an interest cost headwind over FY22-FY24. Still, with the stock trading on 14x FFO and at a -21% discount to NTA value seems to be emerging.

The broker also observes retail is relatively more defensive as an asset class in cyclical downturns and as a result upgrades to Neutral from Underperform.

Retail sales continue to surprise to the upside, supported by strong employment and elevated savings. Target is reduced to $2.79 from $2.85.

Sector: Real Estate.

