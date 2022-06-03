Broker News

June 3, 2022

TLC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans initiates coverage on ‘one of the highest performing lotteries businesses in the world’ the Lottery Corp with an Add rating and $5.40 target price. The business has recently been demerged from Tabcorp ((TAH)).

The broker expects the company to deliver a fully franked dividend at a high payout ratio. The opportunity for future capital management is expected to arise as debt should be progressivelly paid off.

The company has licences to operate lotteries in every state and territory (except WA) for an average period of 21 years until expiry. There is no major renewal until Victoria in 2028.

 

Target price is $5.40.Current Price is $4.48. Difference: $0.92 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TLC meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CIP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

IEL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

FMG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

WOR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ORG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ALU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight