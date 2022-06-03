IEL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Having re-considered all inputs and considerations regarding its investment thesis and projections for IDP Education, UBS acknowledges there could be some impact from slowing visa processing and slower student placements, but the broker emphatically emphasises the positive growth trajectory for this company.

Further underpinning its view, UBS mentions IDP Education’s market leadership position, combined with continued technology tailwinds and exposure to strong structural thematics.

Despite the shares looking “expensive” at face value (high PE multiple), UBS sees an attractive entry point, also reflected in its Buy rating. Target $34.60 (was $35.90).

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $34.60.Current Price is $24.39. Difference: $10.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IEL meets the UBS target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).