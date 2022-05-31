SSR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Our last update dates from December 2021, but today UBS has returned – “initiation” – with a Buy rating and $30.50 price target. That’s up from $28 back in 2021.

The broker sees SSR MIning as a positive stand-out in a sector that harbours old mines and needs to reinvest heavily. This company is lauded for its diverse base of mines with a long life and undersold organic growth optionality.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $30.50.Current Price is $27.61. Difference: $2.89 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SSR meets the UBS target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).