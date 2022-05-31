Broker News

May 31, 2022

SSR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Our last update dates from December 2021, but today UBS has returned – “initiation” – with a Buy rating and $30.50 price target. That’s up from $28 back in 2021.

The broker sees SSR MIning as a positive stand-out in a sector that harbours old mines and needs to reinvest heavily. This company is lauded for its diverse base of mines with a long life and undersold organic growth optionality.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $30.50.Current Price is $27.61. Difference: $2.89 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SSR meets the UBS target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

EDV – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

IFM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

RHC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

EDV – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

STX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform