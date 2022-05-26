Broker News

May 26, 2022

NAN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

As part of a trading update, management at Nanosonics anticipates the consensus estimate for FY22 revenue will be met. Morgans points out the transition to a direct sales model with GE is on-track.

The sales and clinical applications team has been expanded to meet the end of June transition-completion date. The broker maintains its Add rating and $5.43 target price.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $5.43.Current Price is $3.87. Difference: $1.56 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NAN meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

